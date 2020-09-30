Tuesday’s presidential debate, coupled with the Democratic debates in the spring, have signaled loudly that their time has passed.

No longer are these presentations of thoughtful, respectful, well-articulated philosophies and plans, rather they have devolved into arguments filled with inaccuracies and accusations.

With the wide range of information access points via the internet, we do not need to learn about candidates and their positions in this format anymore. A good debater does not necessarily make a good elected official or leader.

Let’s stop this charade now!

Peter Berner-Hays, Seattle