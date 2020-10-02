Re: “First Trump-Biden debate an angry, tumultuous affair” (Sept. 30, A1]:

I am one of the many who bailed out of the political debate after half an hour Tuesday night. It was clear from the beginning what President Donald Trump’s tactic was.

With more than 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus, tens of millions unemployed, businesses failing daily and probable tax fraud, he couldn’t run on his record or attempts to cancel health care for millions of Americans. Instead, he used a core Russian propaganda technique of polluting the information space. He was so egregious that he should receive the Polluter of the Year award.

And no, there was no symmetry, no equal antics from former Vice President Joe Biden. We deserve so much better than Trump.

Tim Walsh, Seattle