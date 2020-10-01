A society’s tax code is an embodiment of its value system. The message our tax code sends about our society is that it’s a sham.
Every year brings new evidence that our tax system is designed to benefit the wealthy few — those rich enough to hire “tax consultants” — while leaving working-class and middle-class citizens that much poorer.
Tax avoidance is not a victimless crime. Every dollar that Jeff Bezos or President Donald Trump doesn’t pay is a dollar of lost funding to schools, firefighters and personal protective equipment acquisition.
Alex Whitworth, Seattle
