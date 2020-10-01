I was an Army lawyer for about 15 years. For much of that time, I was the Installation Tax Officer and did the income tax returns for any soldiers who needed help. I served as ITO my last year at Fort Ord in California, for six years in Berlin, Germany, and for three years in Kaiserslautern, Germany, which was the busiest Army tax office in all of Europe, filing more than 3,000 returns each year.

It is demoralizing and downright disgraceful that the brave men and women of our armed forces, many of them fresh out of college, serving far from home in a foreign country, enduring hardships like winter training exercises, and facing the constant threat of violent attack from terrorists and other hostile forces, frequently pay far more in federal income tax than the endlessly coddled commander-in-chief does.

Tim Beazley, Redmond