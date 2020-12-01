Re: “Biden seeks unity as Trump stokes fading embers of campaign” [Nov. 25, Nation & World]:

Joe Biden will be a very good president as long as he remembers that this nation voted for someone with the courage to be a moderate, in an age when fleeing toward the extremes is all too easy.

This nation voted for a Democrat who believes in sound regulatory government within the context of a free-market economy. This nation did not vote for fascist nationalism or a socialist nanny state.

Fred LaMotte, Steilacoom