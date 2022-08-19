Is President Joe Biden the equal of FDR and LBJ?

The president has driven passage of the most robust climate change measures ever, policies that may, by 2030, bring about a 40% cut in Earth-warming carbon pollution in the United States over 2005 levels. That alone is a singular achievement.

But wait, there’s more (as they say in the TV ads).

Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress have passed legislation that will cut prescription drug and medical insurance costs for many millions of Americans; they have finally tapped into the sheltered wealth of rich corporations by approving a minimum 15% corporate tax and have beefed up funding for the IRS, which will make it harder for the richest Americans to avoid paying their fair share of taxes; they have provided $1 trillion to shore up the nation’s long-neglected infrastructure and delivered billions of dollars that kept households and businesses afloat during the COVID-19-induced economic downturn.

Throw in Biden’s reinvigoration of NATO, his strong support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and his restoration of integrity and competence in the federal government, and you have a rather impressive first half of a presidential term.

Does that equal the legislative track record of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Lyndon Baines Johnson? Maybe yes, maybe no. But, unlike his two predecessors who had big Democratic congressional majorities to work with, Biden has had to do it all the hard way with only 50 Democratic votes in the 100-member Senate, including two renegade Democrats, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, who had to be cajoled and appeased every step of the way.

Despite this impressive record, though, Biden’s poll numbers are feeble, and his support among many Democratic voters is tepid. The reason is obvious: in an age of celebrity worship and social-media distraction, he is an ill-fitting throwback to an earlier era.

Advertising

For much of the country’s history, the president was a distant, grandfatherly figure – think McKinley, Wilson or Coolidge. With rare exceptions, such as the rambunctious, dynamic Theodore Roosevelt, the chief executive was not some sort of superstar. That began to change with the advent of television and the nation’s vault to superpower status after the Second World War.

People’s expectations of the president shifted. The commander in chief was allegedly the most powerful man in the world, so voters expected him to be able to fix any problem and achieve any goal. And the person in the Oval Office could not just quietly go about his business, he needed to be a constant, entertaining presence in the media. That public longing for a superstar president reached fulfillment for Democrats with Barack Obama and with Donald Trump for Republicans.

Biden is no celebrity; he is just a man who gets the job done with the slimmest margins of victory and scant credit from the media or the public. Arguably, Biden may be the kind of president we need, but, in 2024 when he is closing in on his 80th birthday, will he be who Americans want?

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons