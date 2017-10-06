As we pray with open hearts and hands, and with moving feet, may we not become deformed by the constant blows of pain. Let us believe that we are empowered and capable to impact change for the better.

HERE we are after another tragic loss of life due to a mass shooting. This time, as I watched the news unfold, I felt rage, anger and the collective disappointment of many who are left wondering why nothing substantive has been done.

This is a call to prayer, but not for our usual prayers. I keep files of prayers — prayers for those killed at Pulse, the Orlando nightclub, prayers for the “Charleston Nine,” remembrances for the children of Newtown and Columbine, and on and on. I could keep a template, knowing there will be more mass shootings in my lifetime.

But my prayerful, hopeful self seeks meaning amid overwhelming pain. Let us commit to unity as a chasm of grief, tragedy and heartache widens.

While sending sincere condolences to families and loved ones of those who were indiscriminately murdered, let us continue to pray for the injured, and those who witnessed the horrific sights and sounds of senseless massacre, those who now swim in the treacherous waters of profound trauma. May our hearts forever reach out to those pounded by the newness and terror of death and dying. My deepest desire is that, in addition to the grace we extend to those most affected by this tragedy, we will pray differently than before.

Let us do so knowing that massacres by way of assault rifles are absolutely preventable. Let us pray to become agents of change. It is disingenuous to keep praying to God to fix a monstrous horror that humans created, a horror we have the power to transform.

May we rise up and create a nation that values life. May we resolve to end such tragedies today. May we look to cultures that choose differently, and may we elect leaders who prioritize people over gun profits.

May we be unified in our dismay that we have not yet discovered sensible weapons-law reform. May we call domestic terrorism by its name. We must resist allowing racism and Islamophobia to limit our dialogue on this issue.

As we pray with open hearts and hands, and with moving feet, may we not become deformed by the constant blows of pain. Let us believe that we are empowered and capable to impact change for the better.

Grieve. Be appalled and dismayed. Light candles. Reflect. Pray. Find your hope. Then, let’s right the world.