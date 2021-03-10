Re: “To serve kids in the pandemic, a tribe and a Washington school district create a unique learning space” [March 9, Education Lab]:

Are we really going to reopen schools, whether now or in September, without taking this opportunity to re-envision school? Reading Dahlia Bazzaz’s article about the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe’s partnership with the Port Angeles School District to support students was inspiring.

I also think about how so many of us, including teens, have rediscovered making things. How can our recent experience with online school and learning pods, combined with our new appreciation for science, crafting, civics and digital literacy, lead to richer and more varied pathways to graduation?

Re-entry is going to be hard, and we will all need retraining. Let’s be intentional about it.

Lindi Wood, Seattle