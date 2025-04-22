IN THE NEWS: Just hours before his death, Pope Francis appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to deliver his Easter Sunday message to the throng below and to the wider world. His message reiterated his perennial defense of migrants and other marginalized human beings, the kind of people being lawlessly targeted by the Trump administration.

In a similar event in St. Peter’s Square last August, the pope was even more direct when he declared, “There are those who systematically work by all means to drive away migrants, and this, when done knowingly and deliberately, is a grave sin.”

