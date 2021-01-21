The politics of humiliation is a primary means of social and political control by those who believe in their superiority by religion, ethnicity or social status, and rarely results in resolving resentments and conflicts.

While the end of the Trump era has brought a refreshing tone of dignity to American politics, the undercurrent of white Christian supremacy remains a motivating anti-government political movement fomenting militant dissent.

We can appreciate that now members of the federal government will not be required to support or excuse the public mocking of political opponents, press and foreign allies.

Dan Slaby, Auburn