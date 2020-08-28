I would just like to point out that the country has been run by Republicans and Democrats off and on for my entire lifetime. I’m pretty sure that if the Democrats win, the White House Thunderdome will not ensue.

All the nonsense coming out of the Republican convention about the end of times if Democrats win is just a bit overwrought — perhaps take it down a notch. Let’s all take a step back and look around our actual reality. Let’s deal with our problems as adults, not hysterical children.

Mary Jones, Seattle