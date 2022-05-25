My insightful colleague, Danny Westneat, did us all a favor by looking through the list of citizens running for office in Washington this year and identifying a rising share of aspiring candidates who cannot be trusted with the responsibilities of governance.

Among the Democrats, Westneat noted the several fervent lefties who are employing the florid rhetoric of class warfare to paint their more moderate primary opponents as corporate tools. They are pushing idealistic, but simplistic, plans to defund the police and hike the minimum wage to $30 an hour.

While these hyper-progressive candidates may be unnecessarily aggravating divisions within the Democratic Party, at least they espouse a coherent political philosophy that can be debated in rational terms. The same cannot be said of the flood of MAGA Republican office seekers who are transforming their party from soberly conservative to wildly conspiratorial.

The thoroughly debunked lie that Donald Trump was the real winner of the 2020 presidential election is the central organizing principle for these GOP candidacies. Several MAGA fantasists are vying to oppose two incumbent Republican members of Congress, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump for his role in encouraging the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on the day of the electoral vote count.

The office of Secretary of State is especially coveted by the Trumpist tribe, since that would put the job of counting votes (or not counting them) in their hands. One “America First” Republican running for the office — with the rather charming name of Tamborine Borelli — is a former Bernie Sanders supporter who has morphed into a stolen-election true believer (perhaps proving that, at the fringes of politics, there is often little distance between right and left).

Luckily, there still appears to be a solid majority of voters in this state who favor rational, pragmatic political leadership, so we may be safe for now. Washington Republicans, though, are at a tipping point and their primary choices in August will tell us whether the state GOP is ready to pull back from the edge or leap off into a canyon of crazy.

