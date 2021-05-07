The shunning of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney by her colleagues in the House GOP caucus is the latest evidence that the Republican Party has become more of a personality cult than a political organization with a governing philosophy.

Cheney has been forceful in refuting Donald Trump’s preposterous claims that the presidential election was stolen from him. In a Washington Post opinion piece, Cheney wrote: “I am a conservative Republican, and the most conservative of conservative values is reverence for the rule of law. Each of us swears an oath before God to uphold our Constitution. The electoral college has spoken. More than 60 state and federal courts, including multiple Trump-appointed judges, have rejected the former president’s arguments, and refused to overturn election results. That is the rule of law; that is our constitutional system for resolving claims of election fraud.”

Cheney said her party is at a turning point, telling her compatriots that “we Republicans need to stand for genuinely conservative principles, and steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality.”

Next week, Cheney is likely to get a response to her argument when the Republican House members plan to vote on whether she will be tossed out of her leadership position in the caucus and replaced with a Trump sycophant who has bought into the “Big Lie” about a stolen election. Right now, it appears she will lose that vote.

In the Cult of Trump, there is no place for true conservatives like Cheney, and that is a dangerous development for the GOP and for democracy in the United States.

