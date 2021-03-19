Re: “White translator removed from Amanda Gorman poem, amid controversy in Europe” [March 11, Books]:
Amanda Gorman’s profound talent was well evidenced by her poem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Equally extraordinary is the embarrassing decision to not allow a white person (notable European translator Victor Obiols) to translate her poem into Catalan.
As a proud progressive, I am increasingly more and more alarmed at the systematic limits to both free speech and the degree to which we progressives have chosen a narrow direction of what can be “acceptable,” what I call the “Little Progressive Book of Mao.” In essence, to be politically correct, we have decided to neuter all who disagree with us whether it is a matter of racism or whatever.
The very idea that a white person is incapable of doing justice to translating Gorman comes close to us all reaching the conclusion that it is futile to try to understand a poem written by a Black American, and furthermore, therefore, that it is futile to try to even empathize with the issue of racism. God help us!
Michael Stuart, Redmond
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.