Women in this state who cherish the freedom to make medical choices with privacy and autonomy have been feeling great angst and sympathy for women in the many states where that freedom has been taken away. Now, that angst should turn to outrage.

Following the United States Supreme Court ‘s decision eliminating the national right to abortion, Republican-led red states quickly proceeded to severely restrict or completely ban abortions. Women in those states who have sought to terminate unwanted or life-threatening pregnancies have been forced to travel to states such as Washington to gain legal access to such services.

The burden of travel is bad enough, but now, Republican attorneys general in 19 states have notified the Biden administration that they are claiming the right to seize the medical records of women in the state to which they have traveled. Yes, you read that right. AGs in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah, Montana, Idaho and Alaska want to be able to track women down and check their private medical records to see if they have done something in a neighboring state that is forbidden in their home state.

Gov. Jay Inslee has made it clear that Washington will not go along with any intrusive, pernicious attempts to police women who come here for abortion services, so it will be interesting to see what happens when an AG in Idaho or Montana or Alaska shows up to play uterus cop. The nicest words he is likely to hear are, “See you in court.”

