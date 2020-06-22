The mayor of Seattle, the Seattle City Council, the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Police Officers Guild should read the commentary by the ex-chief of the Camden Police Department about that city’s bottom-to-top rebuilding of its police department.

And they should read it again and post it on their office walls. That is what we, the people, of Seattle want. We want the rebuilding process to start now. Not by and by but now.

Jim Secan, Seattle