Re: “I scrapped my N.J. city’s whole police force, and it worked” [June 21, Opinion]:

The commentary by J. Scott Thomson, former police chief of Camden, New Jersey, gave remarkable hope for a peaceful solution to the current us vs. them mentality that we see in so many police forces around the country.

It should be read by the leaders of all cities grappling with the issue of how to take a new approach.

Randy Fillingim, Seattle