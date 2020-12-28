Here’s a shout-out for Christopher Hurst’s common-sense proposals to demilitarize local police departments [“Change police hiring to improve policing on a systemic level,” Dec. 23, Opinion].
Contrary to the City Council, Seattle should hire more police and look for those with a research-based, community-justice based education such as offered by Seattle University.
Anna Rudd, Seattle
