Here’s a shout-out for Christopher Hurst’s common-sense proposals to demilitarize local police departments [“Change police hiring to improve policing on a systemic level,” Dec. 23, Opinion].

Contrary to the City Council, Seattle should hire more police and look for those with a research-based, community-justice based education such as offered by Seattle University.

Anna Rudd, Seattle

