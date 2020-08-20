Re: “6 steps to real, enduring police reform” [Aug. 16, Opinion]:
In his Op-Ed, Tim Burgess presents a concise, concrete set of proposals toward the goal I think we all agree on: public safety. He didn’t include any bumper-sticker slogans. He invoked honest-to-God science. He neatly bypassed the question of defunding or budget-cutting in favor of practical measures to actually accomplish the goal.
I only wish I were at all hopeful that these proposals would get the time of day. I think it hinges on whether Seattle City Council members want to actually solve the problem of public safety or make clickbait-worthy pronouncements. The jury’s out on that.
Gretchen Reade, Seattle
