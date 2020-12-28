Christopher Hurst’s ideas to systematically change police hiring by upgrading educational requirements and removing “combat bonus points for employment consideration” make a great deal of common sense.

Gov. Jay Inslee should appoint a task force to pursue these and Hurst’s other ideas. They could be a model for national adoption with Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell’s assistance.

It’s obvious from all the questionable (at best) police shootings that study of prior military service of involved police should be undertaken. Being retired military myself, I simply can’t fathom all this violence committed by police with military backgrounds. The too-often heard “I feared for my life” appears to be illegitimately claimed too often.

John Patterson, Snohomish