Re: “What Seattle-area cops say about the future of policing” [June 25, Northwest]:

The comments of John Hayes, a former national chair of the National Black Police Association and Seattle police captain, added an insightful perspective.

While recognizing the rights and courage of peaceful protesters, it appears there has been a political overreaction to appease the militant and radical few who push for unreasonable and senseless solutions to a problem that concerns all of us.

Seattle’s mayor and City Council have an opportunity to achieve real change by not bowing to the demands of the vocal, assertive few.

Ed Buchwald, Seattle