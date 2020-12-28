Thank you for the insight of Christopher Hurst that “the root problem in policing today comes from the over militarization of our civilian police forces.” He adds, “military training teaches people to kill.” This makes so much sense to me. Teaching people to kill is neither wise in dealing with world problems nor in solving civilian problems.

Diplomacy, negotiation, reasoning, bargaining and compromising are skills mature human beings should be using for moral, ecological, fiscal and health reasons, both as diplomats and police officers.

Mary Margaret Pruitt, Seattle