Re: “6 steps to real, enduring police reform” [Aug. 16, Opinion]:

Tim Burgess lists many sorely needed steps to achieving police reforms but does not address the elephant in the room — namely, police brutality.

Despite the police being trained in de-escalation techniques, Black Americans continue to die at the hands of police. Isn’t it time to revamp those techniques so that they truly do de-escalate situations instead of ending in needless deaths?

Fran Joy, Seattle