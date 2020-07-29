Thank you for the editorial urging the Seattle City Council to think things through before bowing to protesters’ demands to slash policing [“Broaden police-reform discussion,” July 27, Opinion].

I thought I might be the only person in Seattle who is concerned about council members’ rhetoric and the speed of their actions. Seattle police have made long-sought changes over the past decade. There is data to support this. The council even considers cuts to data collection. With no data (as is the case for many police forces), we will be reduced to blindly pursuing slogans.

Grace Popoff, Seattle