Thank you for reporting on the aspects of police killings that go unnoticed as protesters continue calls for dismantling the police department in Seattle [“Killings by Seattle police grab attention, but far more happen in South King County suburbs,” Dec. 6, Local]. Oddly enough, the article, by describing the absence of data and training in areas outside of Seattle, suggests much of the work done in the Seattle Police Department under the federal consent decree was effective.

I refer to data such as the focus on stops by officers not called to a specific incident and training in de-escalation techniques. Training is effective, especially when combined with a shift in recruitment targets. Information available on the SPD website gives cause for optimism.

My hope is that elected leaders will take into account good news along with concerns so we can apply successful strategies for change.

Grace Popoff, Seattle