Police racing after fleeing suspects in cars is a staple, not just of all the fictional cop shows on TV, but of many local newscasts around the country. It is exciting stuff, whether on “Hawaii Five-0” or in real life — except in real life, real people can get seriously hurt or killed.

Amid the uproar over police killings of Black citizens, the Washington legislature in 2021 imposed tight restrictions on when high speed police pursuits can be authorized. Now, lawmakers are considering another bill that would loosen those restrictions because hundreds of local government and police officials from around the state claim the limits have led to a crime spree among individuals who know the cops are not free to come after them.

In an interview with The Times, Kitsap County Sheriff John Gese acknowledged the dangers of high speed pursuits but insisted the law’s negative impacts were immediately apparent. Brazen car thieves now just hit the gas and run off knowing that the police, in most cases, will not give chase, he said.

“I do think there is a balance of doing it the right and careful way, but giving us the leeway,” he said.

That assessment sounds reasonable. The current law may have been an overreaction and the new proposal looks like a smart modification. Nevertheless, Democratic committee chairmen appear disinclined to give the bill a full hearing. Their preference is to set up a task force to study the issue.

Maybe that is a better way to go, but any task force scheme ought to be a serious, streamlined effort, not a way to delay and obfuscate. Crime is a real thing, not just a plot for a TV show, and criminals do not need to be given another way to evade justice.

