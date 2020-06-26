Re: “Police presence at Seattle Public Schools halted indefinitely” [June 24, Education Lab]:

The Seattle School Board’s decision is misguided.

On-duty cops carry firearms as standard equipment, and that’s the way it should be. We all hope there’s never a violent incident at a school, but that’s not a safe assumption. In that situation, the use of deadly force may be the only way to save innocent lives. And the presence of a police officer is a lot faster than calling 911.

Are Black students generally uncomfortable with uniformed police? Maybe so. But how do kids become comfortable with cops unless they can interact with them in an informal situation? The School Board has decided to take away those opportunities for mutual understanding, and that’s counterproductive.

Phillip Johnson, Seattle