Re: “Deb Haaland confirmed as interior secretary, becoming the first Native American U.S. Cabinet member” [March 15, Nation & World Politics]:
This news was a breath of fresh air. After four years of the Trump administration calling our climate crisis a “Chinese hoax,” ignoring the clear, scientific evidence that it wasn’t and catering to the fossil-fuel interests that were only making it worse, our new interior secretary has her work cut out for her.
But as a Native American, U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-New Mexico, brings a culture of respect for the planet we all inhabit. We desperately need this respect and a balanced, bipartisan effort to overcome the neglect of the Trump administration if we are to have a livable, sustainable planet for our future generations.
Bill Adams, Des Moines
