A bill making its way through the state Legislature will put financial muscle behind the programs for greener buildings that the Op-Ed “Green construction can play an active role as climate action accelerates” [March 16, Opinion] endorses.

A public financial cooperative envisioned in Senate Bill 5188, recently passed by the Senate, will create a new financial tool for lending to local governments for infrastructure projects, including green construction and refitting older buildings. This cooperative can partner with local banks to increase private lending for green buildings.

The House in Olympia has taken up the bill. If passed, it will be a vital step toward reducing carbon emissions. It well deserves to become law.

Dennis J. Ortblad, Seattle