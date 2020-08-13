Close all nonessential businesses until our kids are back in school.

Why is it OK for me, an adult, to go to a restaurant, exercise in a gym and drink in a bar, but my six-year-old doesn’t get to go to first grade? She missed three months of kindergarten to flatten the curve. That was understandable. She did her part to help her community. But now it is time for the community to do it’s part for the 6-year-olds. The adults owe it to the children in our state to make their education a priority. All nonessential businesses should close until school districts reopen. We should not be sacrificing a generation’s education for our entertainment.

Washington, let’s get our priorities straight and stand up for our kids.

Trea Diament, Mercer Island