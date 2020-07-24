When I moved here, I was amazed at the sheer number of houses that had those “In this house, we believe …” signs. I was excited to live somewhere where people cared about the issues plaguing this country. Little did I know that to many people, those signs were simply a way to signify their wokeness, to be awarded a stamp of approval by their presumably liberal neighbors. I could probably find dozens of those signs in my neighborhood, yet there’ve only been two protests regarding the movement for Black Lives.

As a young Black person, it’s frustrating to see that my life only matters when it uplifts you, the performative progressive. You say Black Lives Matter, but you don’t stand up for your Black co-workers. You say Black Lives Matter, but you oppose housing policies that would promote integration in mostly white neighborhoods. You say Black Lives Matter, but it’s been business as usual for the past month.

Sorry to break it to you, but my life does not matter only when it’s convenient for you. My skin is not like the yard signs that you can take off when you decide you’re tired of caring.

Sally Maroa, Seattle