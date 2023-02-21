What has happened to the party of Honest Abe?

The honesty and forthrightness for which our 16th president was celebrated is, apparently, no longer a virtue among Republicans, save for the likes of Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney, who are clearly outliers in the GOP.

The most flagrant examples of this triumph of mendacity sit at either end of the Republican power spectrum. At the low end is the newly elected New York Congressman George Santos, whose flagrant fabrications are breathtaking in their inane boldness. At the top is the GOP’s most popular figure, President Donald Trump, who has built careers in real estate, entertainment and politics on wild exaggerations, flimflam and unceasing subversion of the truth.

In between are Trump minions, such as Rudy Giuliani and Mike Flynn, whose aggressive dishonesty continues to land them in legal trouble. Some of them may soon land in deeper hot water now that a grand jury in Atlanta looking into Trump’s attempts to skew the presidential vote in Georgia has alleged that witnesses summoned from the Trump team lied under oath.

Then there are the Republicans in the Senate and House who vehemently defend the liars or prevaricate and deflect, unwilling to accuse, let alone punish, the liars in their midst. A number of these folks, such as South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, have battled courts and investigators to keep from having to give testimony about those who pushed the Big Lie – the false claims of a stolen presidential election in 2020 – and encouraged the January 6 attack on the U.S, Capitol.

Chief among the Republicans who do not want to come within 100 miles of a witness stand is former Vice President Mike Pence. He has cooked up a too-clever-by-half argument for why it would be wrong to share what he knows about the shenanigans of his former boss in the White House. When summoned by the House Jan. 6 committee to testify, Pence claimed that, as a former member of the executive branch of government, it would be unconstitutional for him to be grilled by a legislative committee. Now that the Justice Department’s special prosecutor wants him to go on the record, though, Pence insists the executive branch has no right to his information because, as vice president, he was the chief officer of the Senate and, therefore, a member of the legislative branch.

It is a cute game of catch-22 that will eventually fail the legal test, but it will buy time for Pence if he pushes the argument all the way to the Supreme Court, as he says he will do. If he can avoid speaking the truth about Trump, an act that would be seen as traitorous by the MAGA fanatics, he can more easily mount a campaign for president in the coming months – a campaign in which Pence will, of course, sell himself as a paragon of Christian rectitude and honesty.

Editor's note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey's cartoons.