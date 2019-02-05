Legislators continue to resist full compliance with public-records rules.

Share story

By
Guest cartoonist

The latest public-records proposal being considered by the Legislature includes overly broad exceptions for lawmakers that would allow them to bypass transparency rules that apply to other public officials.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

More Horsey
David Horsey