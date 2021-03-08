I would like to thank Grant Friedman for his Op-Ed piece “May we live the motto of my beloved Peace Corps in Cameroon: ‘We are together’ ” [March 5, Opinion], describing his feelings about his recent Peace Corps experience in Cameroon, West Africa.

I was an early Peace Corps volunteer in Sierra Leone, 1966-1969, and felt the same sense of community and home during my stay there. It was wonderful to revisit those memories through Grant’s expressions of pleasure and pride — the Peace Corps was lucky to have him!

Jean Lanz, Seattle