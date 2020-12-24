Re: “Seattle Chamber sues over city’s new ‘JumpStart’ payroll tax on big businesses,” [Dec. 8, Business]:
Naive though it may sound, I suggest the board of the Downtown Seattle Association and the board of the Downtown Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce take a walk around Green Lake and maybe a slow drive across Dearborn Street from Sam Smith Park to Rainier Avenue South to get a vague notion why the payroll tax is critical to the future of Seattle.
Until the corporate decision-makers, the people who have been the beneficiaries of the surge in high-wealth jobs and growing fortunes, are willing to recognize their responsibility for recuperating a city where everyone can sleep inside at night, we will continue the growth of tent cities.
Truly, it’s not that simple and just that simple.
Victoria Kaplan, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.