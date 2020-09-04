Re: “Kim Wyman is right: Make elections leader nonpartisan” [Aug. 28, Opinion]:

I couldn’t agree more with the editorial on Secretary of State Kim Wyman and our need to reach across the aisle, making that office nonpartisan.

As a proud Democrat, I was very disturbed a few days ago when, in fulfilling a citizen’s duty by taking the time to answer an opinion poll by phone, I was fed misleading, even false information about Wyman’s record.

As a Democrat, I was proud to have a good, solid Republican to vote for, and I still am.

The greatest danger our country faces is hatred and division. What we need more than anything are stricter laws governing the media to ensure objectivity, so that we will not be fed daily with biased information that increases the now great divide.

Irene Danysh, Burien