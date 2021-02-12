Is it time for the United State to have a third major political party? I believe this country needs an American Centrist Party. Most of my fellow American citizens are not on the outer fringes of the left or the right. They just want the government to work.

What should a government be doing for its citizens? Perhaps we should start by providing the basics: clean air and water. Then we need reliable food, shelter, health care and the means to make a living. We need safety nets to help those who really require help. We need a fair justice system and an education system that prepares students for the future across many disciplines.

What don’t we need? Extremism. Anarchy. Violence. These will not help us attain our core values. Perhaps the guiding principle of an American Centrist Party should be Life, liberty and justice for all.

Julie Ann Avila, Kirkland