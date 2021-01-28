My husband and I are in our late 70s and have significant underlying conditions. I have gone on the Overlake Medical Center website four times a day trying to make our COVID-19 vaccine appointments. I was finally able to get appointments at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue for the end of February.
And to think, if only we had contributed $10,000 to the Overlake Fund, we could have gotten a much earlier appointment. This is indeed wealth privilege.
Susan David, Bellevue
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.