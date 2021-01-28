My husband and I are in our late 70s and have significant underlying conditions. I have gone on the Overlake Medical Center website four times a day trying to make our COVID-19 vaccine appointments. I was finally able to get appointments at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue for the end of February.

And to think, if only we had contributed $10,000 to the Overlake Fund, we could have gotten a much earlier appointment. This is indeed wealth privilege.

Susan David, Bellevue