The situation deserves a broader and balanced portrayal. I have been on the staff of Overlake Hospital since 1981, and have known and cared for hundreds of donors to the hospital, patients who appreciate the care they’ve received and many who would not be viewed as wealthy.

Readers may not realize that Overlake is a nonprofit entity and relies on community support to provide top-notch medical care. Overlake treats patients from all walks of life, provides charity care and has supported a free neighborhood clinic. Donors and volunteers have given their time and money without any expectation beyond a desire to support this valuable community asset.

The rollout of the vaccine has been problematic, with hospitals promised allotments that they may not receive. Vaccinating thousands of personnel under these uncertain conditions is easier said than done. Frontline workers need two shots for full protection, which requires holding some in reserve. If a few hundred of these doses become available, it is not unreasonable to offer them to those who have supported the hospital and have been instrumental in helping it survive in good times and bad.

Sandra Rice, M.D., Bellevue