Re: “Overlake Medical Center donors got special access to COVID-19 vaccine; Inslee rebukes hospital system” [Jan. 26, Times Watchdog]:

As a doctor, I am not surprised that wealthy donors might be given priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Buying access to health care or treatment is an American tradition. For years, we have decided that Black, brown and poor people do not deserve health care if they cannot pay for insurance. But now that insured people with money cannot get the vaccine, elected officials and ethicists cry foul.

Everyone, regardless of ability to pay, should have access to health care.

Robert E. Richard, M.D., Ph.D., Seattle