Closing the border with Mexico is a crazy idea that would imperil the American economy.

In his continuing obsession with what he calls a crisis along the border with Mexico, President Donald Trump has issued a number of threats. The most extreme is his announced willingness to shut down the border, though he has now backed off taking such an extreme step, perhaps for a year. As noted by rational observers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a border shutdown at any time would have drastic negative effects on the U.S. economy.

Bloomberg News reports that, with the border closed, “U.S. auto production would grind to a halt in a week, while pork producers and dairy farmers would be shut out of their largest export market. Grocery shoppers would quickly face shortages of avocados, tomatoes and other produce or steep price increases as supplies plummet.”

