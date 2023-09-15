There exists a pervasive narrative that the public safety crisis could be solved if local governments just prosecuted and jailed more people for property and drug offenses. If we were “tougher on crime,” some say, these problems would go away. The individuals who push such ideas, however, have never uttered a sensible plan for how to increase prosecution and incarceration in our current reality.

The truth is that our region’s criminal legal systems are not only at capacity, they are flirting with their breaking points. The King County Sheriff’s Office cannot find enough new deputies to fill its ranks, historic backlogs in our court system delay cases for years, and the King County Jail has had intractable staffing shortages. Corrections officers themselves have pleaded for more diversion programs, stating their inability to keep themselves and incarcerated people safe at current staffing levels.

Public defenders are the latest justice system employees to test their breaking points. Newly published research spotlights the unsustainable caseloads King County public defenders have been working to manage. These caseloads grow even worse daily as experienced defenders qualified to handle the most serious cases quit, leaving a smaller and smaller number of attorneys to handle those most serious cases.

As this system teeters on the edge of collapse, there is only one path to public safety rooted in reality: focusing King County’s limited legal system capacity on the gravest allegations of illegal behavior. The current volume of prosecutions (over 40% of which are not these most serious offenses) cannot continue without a massive influx of defense attorneys who simply don’t exist in today’s labor market.

This month, experts convened by the American Bar Association, working with the RAND Corporation, confirmed what every public defender has known for decades: current caseloads are not sustainable.

The newly published standards indicate that attorneys should not be assigned more than 60 of even the lowest-level felonies in one year. In the King County Department of Public Defense, most felony attorneys are assigned more than 70 cases in a year. But this understates the strain felony attorneys are under, because those 70 cases include midlevel and high-level felonies.

For what the new nationwide study calls “midlevel” felonies, such as arson, armed robbery, and drug distribution, experts in public defense advise attorneys should be assigned no more than 36 cases per year — half of what most felony attorneys in DPD handle on an annual basis. Even recognizing that most criminal cases resolve without a trial, this research estimates the complexity of negotiating plea offers, conducting investigations and communicating with clients takes 57 hours per case for offenses of this severity.

The situation for the shrinking number of attorneys qualified to handle the most serious offenses, such as murder or other crimes that carry a life sentence, has become even more dire. Under the new standards, these lawyers should take no more than seven or eight such cases per year. But DPD attorneys representing clients facing life sentences routinely represent dozens of other clients as well.

Bringing the number of cases each defense attorney handles closer to the new recommended thresholds would require hiring more lawyers. But much like police and corrections officer staffing, this isn’t a problem that more money from an already strained county budget can fix. Throwing money at a nationwide labor shortage doesn’t magically produce more qualified applicants, particularly applicants qualified and trained to handle serious cases.

Because we cannot fix the public defender shortage (or, for that matter, the law enforcement, prosecutor, or corrections officer shortages), we need to find more efficient and evidence-based ways of addressing harm in our community. Nearly 2,000 of the cases the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed last year were property and drug offenses. That would be full-time work for at least 33 more attorneys under the new standards. Finding alternative paths for addressing lower-level offenses could stave off the total collapse of our region’s public defender system while also helping focus limited resources on allegations of sexual assault and murder. Before it’s too late, we must scale up community-based diversion options and therapeutic alternatives, and expand the types of crimes eligible for the Legal Intervention and Network of Care program, or LINC, and therapeutic courts.

We are amid a public defender attrition crisis. Attorneys qualified to handle the most serious cases are leaving due to unsustainable workloads and this exodus is further straining those who remain. We need a plan to address this problem before our staffing crisis reaches a breaking point. The voters of King County have already demonstrated they believe in innovative, evidence-based solutions to public safety by passing this year’s crisis care centers levy. If the system is ever going to recalibrate, we must invest in more of the kinds of solutions voters support: diversion programs for lower-level offenses and more evidence-based strategies for reducing crime, like supportive housing, community-based accountability, and mental health and addiction recovery infrastructure.

The United States Constitution entitles us all to a speedy trial and right to representation. That means a public defender crisis could lead to a constitutional crisis. Let’s work together to create a plan, fix this problem, ensure access to justice, and create the public safety we all deserve.