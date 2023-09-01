As a medical oncologist, one would assume that I am accustomed to end-of-life discussions — and they would be right. The profession tests mental fortitude on the daily, with death being no stranger.



I distinctly recall a question I was asked during residency interviews years ago: “You will encounter death; how do you deal with that?” Back then, I felt confident that I was prepared to confront the most challenging and paradoxical aspect of life. I must admit now that confronting death is never easy, and it never becomes easier.



On June 16, my nurse, Brandy, popped her head into my office, offering well-wishes for the upcoming weekend. At the time, I found this conversation insignificant. But I didn’t realize it would be the last time I would say goodbye.



Less than 48 hours after our conversation, tragedy struck. A call came in from an unfamiliar number, bearing heart-wrenching news. I was informed that Brandy and her fiancée, Josilyn, had been shot at the Beyond Wonderland festival at the Gorge and, devastatingly, had not survived.



Brandy had been my primary nurse for over two years, leaving an indelible mark on my life with her passion, dedication and warm personality. I consider myself extraordinarily fortunate to have had the privilege of knowing and working alongside her. The pain of losing Brandy is amplified by the fact that I lost my mother to cancer just last year. Curiously, the anguish of losing a patient or a family member to cancer is distinctly different from losing a close colleague to gun violence. In the face of my mother’s illness, I had the chance to grapple with her diagnosis over three months, coming to terms with the inevitable. Our battle was against cancer, a foe we understood. The loss of Brandy, however, was abrupt, inconceivable and avoidable in a way that defies reason.

The year 2023 has borne witness to a distressing number of mass shootings. A mere fortnight before Brandy’s tragic death, an episode of gun violence unfolded right before our cancer center. Only a week later, a pregnant woman’s life was senselessly ended as she waited in her car at a traffic light a few blocks away from my office. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 117 lives are killed by gunshot every day. As I contemplate these figures, an inevitable comparison forms in my mind — one that contrasts the painstaking hard work, dedicated funding, and rigorous research spent to preserving a life from cancer, with the unsettling ease that accompanies the act of taking another life.

Advertising

In the wake of these incidents, I have noticed a growing unease in me. I no longer feel safe staying late at work or traversing the parking garage alone in the darkness. I have regrettably realized that I once possessed a detachment when encountering news of gun violence-related deaths that has since vanished. Prior incidents often felt remote and unrelated to my reality. Nestled within what I perceived as a safe neighborhood, I nurtured a false sense of security, considering myself a responsible citizen. Recent events have shattered this illusion. Brandy’s and Josilyn’s lives ended in mere seconds, while the impacts of their deaths will continue to haunt their loved ones as long as they live. The harsh truth is gun violence can impact anyone, no matter how safe or protected we perceive ourselves to be.



Throughout my career, I’ve been resolute in combating cancer alongside my patients and care team. However, my eyes have since been opened to another pressing form of tragedy. From the perspective of a concerned citizen, we must confront gun violence for the sake of our well-being. Let us unite to effect positive change in the lives of those grieving the loss of loved ones to gun violence. May their memories serve as inspiration to come together against senseless acts of violence.



Together, let’s ensure their love and dedication continue to flourish, reshaping the world into a safer space for all.