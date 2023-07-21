When filmmakers dramatize the World War II-era Manhattan Project, they tend to focus on the physicists who gathered in New Mexico to design and build the world’s first atomic bombs. But the most audacious feats of science and engineering actually took place not in New Mexico, as shown in Christopher Nolan’s new film, “Oppenheimer,” but on a barren, windswept plain in Eastern Washington.

There, on the banks of the Columbia River north of Richland, thousands of construction workers — including, after the war, my grandfather — built the world’s first large-scale nuclear reactors. These reactors were constructed not to generate electricity — Eastern Washington already had plenty of that from Grand Coulee Dam, which came online in 1941. They were built to manufacture a newly discovered element, plutonium, that then would be sent to New Mexico to fuel the bombs being assembled by the physicists.

The reactors and processing plants at Hanford produced the plutonium in the first atomic bomb ever exploded, in the Jornada del Muerto desert south of Albuquerque, N.M., on July 16, 1945. Plutonium was at the core of the bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, on Aug. 9, six days before Japan surrendered. Today, a fist-sized “pit” of plutonium serves as the trigger of every nuclear weapon in the U.S. arsenal, including the 1,000-plus warheads stockpiled at Naval Base Kitsap 20 miles northwest of Seattle.

When scientists recently proposed a dividing line for the Anthropocene, a new geological epoch that marks the onset of humanity’s influence on the Earth, that dividing line was the appearance of plutonium, in part from Hanford, in the sediments of a Canadian lake.

The engineers and construction workers who designed and built Hanford invented an entirely new technology and ultimately an industry using their own creativity and common sense. When they encountered a problem, they relied not on theory but on their expertise with pipes, electricity, concrete. Many of the principles and terms that they devised are still in use in nuclear power plants around the world. My pipefitter grandfather and his co-workers were pioneers on the technological frontier.

Today, when building a new overpass can take years, the pace of the Manhattan Project can seem miraculous. From groundbreaking to operations, construction of the first reactor at Hanford took 11 months. Workers simultaneously built massive chemical processing plants, which they called Queen Mary buildings because of their size, to separate plutonium from fuel elements that had been processed in the reactors. When politicians call for a “new Manhattan Project” to address a pressing national need, it’s often the speed of the project that they wish to emulate.

“Oppenheimer” dwells on the moral qualms of the physicists who put together and tested the bomb in New Mexico. But more than 150,000 people worked at Hanford during World War II, and most of them would have been offended by suggestions that what they did was wrong. When asked after the war about Oppenheimer’s statement that the physicists had “known sin,” the lead engineer at DuPont, the company that built Hanford, said, “My God, if everybody that has made an important contribution to the Hanford project was a sinner, then it would take several Rose Bowls to hold them all.”

“Oppenheimer” accurately depicts the issues associated with the building of atomic bombs, though it occasionally jumbles the actual history, changes the context and inserts fictional episodes to dramatize the story. It pays almost no attention to the work that was going on beyond New Mexico at facilities around the country, including Hanford, that made nuclear weapons possible. Moviemakers inevitably have to simplify complex narratives, and “Oppenheimer” is by far the best feature film ever made about the Manhattan Project. But there are many other stories to tell.

After World War II, the United States and Soviet Union had a brief moment when they might have exerted control over the spread of nuclear weapons. But the moment passed, and in 1949 the Soviet Union exploded its own plutonium-based atomic bomb — largely by re-creating Hanford 1,000 miles east of Moscow using blueprints purloined from the Manhattan Project. Throughout the Cold War, Hanford and its sister facilities in other bomb-building countries churned out plutonium to arm the world’s growing nuclear arsenals.

By the 1980s, the United States and Soviet Union each had more than 25,000 nuclear weapons — enough to destroy the world many times over. When the end of the Cold War reduced nuclear armaments to smaller but still insanely destructive numbers, both countries shut down their production facilities and turned to another problem.

Plutonium production generates immense quantities of extremely toxic and radioactive chemical waste. During World War II and the Cold War, the operators of Hanford did not know what to do with those chemicals. Besides, they had a war to win, first a hot one and then a cold one, and they figured that future generations would come up with better ways of treating those wastes. So workers at Hanford built 177 gigantic underground tanks and filled them with chemicals from the production facilities — chemicals that are just starting to be disposed of today. Meanwhile, other radioactive substances billowed from smokestacks, flowed from the reactors into the Columbia River and were buried or released in the surrounding countryside.

Today, Hanford is one of the most radioactively contaminated places in the world, along with the site where the Soviet Union originally made plutonium for its nuclear weapons. The federal government estimates that it will cost hundreds of billions of dollars and take the rest of this century to finish cleaning up Hanford, far more than it cost to build and operate the plant. As with the carbon dioxide we are releasing into the atmosphere, the costs of past pollution will be borne by future generations.

Hanford and the nuclear enterprise it spawned reveal all the contradictions of the nuclear age. The creation of Hanford was a tremendous technological achievement, and the workers who built and operated Hanford were justifiably proud of what they accomplished. Yet Hanford has given us the ability to end human civilization and everything that humans have ever created in an afternoon.

Hanford also paved the way for nuclear power, and nuclear power plants may be vital stopgaps in the transition from fossil fuels to renewable forms of energy. But the operation of nuclear reactors inevitably creates plutonium, and plutonium can be used to build atomic bombs. Nuclear facilities also generate wastes that remain dangerous for hundreds of thousands of years — longer than our species has existed on this planet. And as the war in Ukraine is demonstrating, nuclear facilities are obvious and tempting targets during military conflicts.

Today, Hanford is one of three sites — along with Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Los Alamos — in the recently created Manhattan Project National Historical Park. Arguably the most isolated of the three, Hanford is also the most impressive. After a 45-minute bus ride through the desert, visitors can tour the world’s first large-scale nuclear reactor, which is virtually unchanged from when it began producing plutonium in 1944. In the distance, the other eight reactors built at Hanford, now sheathed in concrete cocoons, and the Queen Mary buildings where plutonium was separated from irradiated fuel elements, stand as stark monuments to the dawn of the nuclear era. The construction of those facilities sent the history of the world in a new direction.

The physicists at Los Alamos may get all the glory. But the hard work of the chemists, metallurgists, laborers, operators and cleanup workers at Hanford is even more deserving of our consideration and respect.