On the same day that 11,258 scientists in 153 countries published a report warning that the planet “clearly and unequivocally faces a climate emergency,” the Trump administration made it official: The United States is withdrawing from the Paris climate accord that is, so far, humanity’s best collective response to that same emergency.

Jesse Bellemare, an associate professor of biology at Smith College, told the Washington Post that this newest study “establishes a clear record of the broad consensus among most scientists active at this point in history that the climate crisis is real, and is a major, even existential, threat to human societies, human well-being, and biodiversity.”

Unfortunately, President Donald Trump and his advisers are choosing not to believe this report or any other scientific findings that undercut the administration’s full throttle drive to allow unfettered exploitation of fossil fuels. Rather than transition to a futuristic economy based on renewable energy, Trump and friends are sticking with oil, gas and coal, no matter how dire the consequences for future generations.

This willfully ignorant policy may prove to be the most unforgivable legacy of this destructive president.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons