When Taylor Swift announced the Eras Tour, I failed, like many other disgruntled Ticketmaster patrons, to land tickets in the first round, so my daughter scoured TikTok to find precise instructions that redeemed me on the second try. A few days later, an email informed us that we had scored coveted tickets for the stop near New York City a few weeks before my daughter’s 20th birthday.

We’re a middle-class family, and spending $350 on a concert ticket is not something I’ve even considered before, but I also knew I didn’t want to miss this memory with my daughter.

Taylor Swift is woven inextricably through her childhood. At age 9, Aria dressed up as Taylor for Halloween. During school drives, we listened to Swift’s music on repeat until my son begged for anything else. When Aria came home from junior high crying over the betrayal of a friend, we dealt with it by turning up the volume and shouting lyrics: “All you’re ever going to be is mean! (And a liar! and pathetic!)” with well-deserved scorn.

Our first Swift concert was for her 10th birthday in Portland in 2013. Now, 10 years later, my daughter waits tables to work her way through college, but we still blast Swift any time we’re in a car together.

In the weeks before the concert, the ticket prices in our section rose to $2,000, then $3,000 and, unbelievably, $6,000. “Would you rather have the money?” I asked her, dazed. “Mom, I’m so excited,” she said, and I knew there was no way I was selling those tickets.

So, like many other Swifties following Taylor this summer, we flew into New York. My daughter, who will happily sleep until noon, set her alarm for 8 the next morning.

Swift’s fans must be the nicest, most sparkling group of people ever to descend on MetLife Stadium. Four bejeweled college-age women nearby asked to swap bracelets. Male allies sported shirts that said: “Karma,” or “Swiftie Dad: Like a regular dad, but cooler.”

After the opening acts, a massive clock began counting down, as the energy in the stadium rose in a wave. The crowd screamed: “3, 2, 1” … as billowing, massive fabric fans that looked like wings rose from the stage along with the opening strains of “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince.”

And finally, Taylor was there — with us.

The event was beautiful in a way that’s almost impossible to capture — the music that kept coming for more than three hours, the energy rising off a crowd of 80,000 people, the stadium lit up with pulsing red lasers for one song and suffused in a lavender haze for the next, the crowd screaming lyrics and my beautiful daughter, dancing, throwing back her hair, singing and smiling. She stopped, a little confused, when she saw tears springing to my eyes.

I laughed, wiping them away, knowing she can’t understand how bittersweet it is to see my little girl transformed into this tall beauty. But more than that, she can’t understand the wonder I feel looking around this monument built to the god of football, transformed into a dazzling display of girl power. I had been raised in a sports-driven family where “feminist” was a dirty word, at a time when my friends and I became accustomed to latent misogyny in much of the media we consumed, in a decade when racist, sexist, homophobic slurs were spoken without apology. Female singers in my youth scrambled to hold their own in a relentlessly male-dominated industry; they didn’t sell out stadiums.

Taylor’s meteoric rise has been meaningful for me and many women of my generation as she’s obliterated one glass ceiling after another, breaking records across all formats. To find others who made music history as she is doing today, you have to look to the icons — Swift’s music will define this era as the Beatles and Elvis defined theirs. The major difference is that Swift unapologetically centers the female experience in her storytelling, which endears her to her fans and inevitably draws backlash, which she turns into more songwriting fodder (“haters gonna hate hate hate”).

After more than three hours, fireworks and confetti erupted over the stadium. This, I thought, hugging my daughter as the final strains hung in the air, this is the world I want to hand off to her. The phrase, “the future is female” danced through my mind, and in stadiums around the country this summer, this future has arrived.