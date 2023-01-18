Let us be overly generous and assume that both Joe Biden as a departing vice president and Donald Trump as a very reluctantly departing president did not intentionally take top secret government documents with them on their way out the door. If that is the case, then that inadvertence is the only thing that is the same in the two cases.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to look into how prohibited materials got into the mix of Biden’s papers. This comes as another special counsel and federal investigators continued their probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents. Or should I say mishandling?

Unlike Biden, whose lawyers promptly notified federal officials when the few documents were discovered and willingly sent them to the National Archives, Trump held on to a much larger trove of top-secret papers, bogusly claimed they were his property and deceived the government about whether they were being returned. After more than a year of this lying and obfuscation, it took an FBI raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to retrieve the documents.

That raid caused an uproar among Republicans. They were outraged, not by Trump’s behavior, but by the FBI and the Justice Department doing their job. Now that they have a majority in the House of Representatives, zealous GOP lawmakers are opening an investigation into what they are terming “the weaponization of government” — also known as law enforcement.

Biden’s embarrassing situation has, of course, delighted the Republicans, who can now assert that the two cases are equivalent. Inattentive voters will also adopt the lazy assumption that “they all do it.” Yet, based on everything we know now, it is obvious that Biden and Trump responded to the discovery of their mistakes in dramatically different ways.

Biden did the right thing, Trump — flagrantly — did not.

