Gabe Galanda was out of town when he got word that someone had smashed a window in his Northeast Seattle storefront law office last August. A computer and other stuff was stolen. Also gone were Native cultural items that Galanda, a member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes of California, said are too painful to discuss.

That incident sparked a series of frustrating events for Galanda, including police reports that seemed to go into the ether, a string of neighborhood mail thefts, and more break-ins at his building.

As it happens, Galanda is also part of a Northeast Seattle group that makes City Council endorsements. And he discovered what many voters have found: Reading through the Voters Guide and other materials, many candidates sound a lot alike on policing. Accountability, alternatives to armed officers, addressing root causes of crime.

“You read very vanilla responses or very carefully crafted responses,” said Galanda. “It can be very difficult to differentiate candidates on what is the issue in this election season, which is public safety.”

How Galanda’s group handled policing questions has lessons for voters across the city.

Neighborhoods for Smart Streets asked candidates in council Districts 4 and 5 — Northeast and North Seattle — about whether they supported the 2020 defund the police movement, what they thought about prosecuting individuals for public drug use, whether they supported Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to increase Seattle Police Department staffing to 1,450 officers, among other questions.

After some due diligence, Galanda said the choices became very clear: Neighborhoods for Smart Streets endorsed Maritza Rivera over Ron Davis in District 4, and Cathy Moore over ChrisTiana ObeySumner in District 5.

Davis dissembled over the City Council’s passing of an ordinance making public drug use a gross misdemeanor, said Galanda. At one point Davis posted on social media that criminal prosecution was not the answer even if someone was a threat to others and dealing drugs.

As the group noted in its newsletter: “When asked if he agreed with the City Council’s ‘defund the police’ policymaking in 2020, Davis stated that he ‘did not agree with that decision’ but appreciated the Council’s intent to ‘address racial reckoning.’ Rivera’s response is more direct and unequivocal: ‘The city council’s commitment to defunding the police was a mistake.’”

In District 5, ObeySumner told Neighbors for Smart Streets that she wanted to divest SPD. That prompted the group to endorse Moore, who supported Harrell’s plan to hire more police. Another reason why Moore got the nod: ObeySumner rejected the drug use ordinance; Moore supported it.

Galanda has sued police departments and jails over clients‘ mistreatment. His opinion that the defund effort was an obvious and massive blunder comes from personal experience.

“We don’t want the police department defunded because we know what happens in Indian Country when you do not have an adequately funded department — rampant crime,” said Galanda. “Do you want to know why there’s a missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis? In part, it’s because reservations are not safe places to live because they never had adequate law enforcement systems.”

Two issues — police funding and public drug use — are red threads running through each district election.

In West Seattle’s District 1, Rob Saka consistently supported Harrell’s policing plan and urged criminalization of public drug use. His opponent, Maren Costa, said in a forum that the council majority did not make a mistake when it committed to defunding the police by 50%. In a podcast, Costa said she voted for Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, the unsuccessful anti-police candidate for Seattle City Attorney in 2021 whose inflammatory social media posts included responding to a holiday message from the Seattle police chief with: “Eat some COVID laced shit & quit ur (sic) jobs.”

Over in District 2, which encompasses South Seattle, incumbent Tammy Morales was a leader of the 2020 defund movement and one of the few council members who rejected the final version of the drug use bill, which passed the council 6-3. Her opponent, Tanya Woo, has made public safety a centerpiece of her campaign, joining in residents’ outrage when a string of home invasion robberies that targeted Asian residents this summer set the district on edge.

District 3 on Capitol Hill pits Alex Hudson versus Joy Hollingsworth. When asked by the editorial board to explain how she is different from Hollingsworth, Hudson, who opposed the drug use ordinance, said: “My approach to public safety is more progressive than my opponent’s. While police play an important role, I put more emphasis on building effective alternatives and crime prevention.”

Hollingsworth, in her response to the editorial board, noted: “Our society’s failure to maintain a baseline level of safety has altered the way we navigate everyday life.” She supported the ordinance.

The two incumbents seeking reelection in District 6 and 7, Dan Strauss and Andrew Lewis, respectively, both supported the defund movement in 2020. That’s hard to tell from Strauss’ campaign literature, which claimed “Defund the police was a mistake” but left out that he once supported the notion.

As for the drug use ordinance, Strauss consistently supported it. Lewis famously supported it before he opposed it, sending City Hall into a frenzy before Harrell offered new legislation that eventually passed. Their opponents — Pete Hanning against Strauss, Bob Kettle against Lewis — both stress that they supported the drug use ordinance from the beginning, as well as the hiring of more police.

I called Harrell to get his take on public safety and what he wants to see on Election Day. As with all mayors, his endorsements include political, personal and policy considerations. So far, Harrell has backed Saka, Hollingsworth, Rivera, Moore and Strauss.

“What I’m looking for in a council are those that understand the importance of public safety and understand the importance of being a council that listens to communities and listens to neighborhoods and are not moved by the loudest voice in the room,” Harrell said.

“It’s very easy to criticize officers from the outside. But a good council member will always ask what tools will help the officers.”

Public safety policy boils down to this: When a crime is committed, what should be the response? Should the city primarily focus on societal forces that may have prompted that crime, or do everything to catch and deter perpetrators?

A lot of candidates say we should do all of the above, but the new council will make budget and other decisions that will test competing philosophies.

Harrell’s current proposal to fund more surveillance cameras and gunshot detection tools is a case in point. Reported gun violence incidents this year through Oct. 5 have increased 70% from the same period in 2020 — 334 to 567. Opinions on the council differ. Expect more such flashpoints in the future.

To Galanda, the Nov. 7 election forces a basic question of what kind of city Seattle will be when the final votes are tallied.

“Do we want to go back in time? Do we want to move forward? There’s a significant possibility that the voters could say, ‘We’re OK with this public safety nightmare we’re all living in,’ ” he said. “Whether it’s a matter of policy or law enforcement, who’s looking out for the people that make this city so great? That cut your hair, give you your coffee every morning, create a neighborhood that you feel alive in. That constituency in the city is being completely ignored by the policymakers. And now they’re victims to crime and there’s still no response from government that is adequate.”

Polls suggest deep concern about public safety and drugs. That sentiment will likely persist no matter who wins. How the new council addresses it will determine the future of policing, and of Seattle itself.