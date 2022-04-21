Today is Earth Day, a global day to celebrate, reflect and commit to action. On the first Earth Day, in 1970, the United States had no Clean Air Act, no Clean Water Act and no Endangered Species Act. Within just a few years, Congress took groundbreaking action to protect our lands, waters and wildlife and improve the health and quality of life of millions of people. This progress came during a time of massive societal change and conflict.

Now, half a century later, we must once again rise to meet a historic moment as we face the challenges of climate change and ongoing social and environmental injustice, all in a time of pandemic, economic disparities and in a world where violence and authoritarianism must also be confronted. In Washington state, we have the opportunity to build on the framework of climate policies and environmental justice laws passed in Olympia in the last several years and ensure the goals of driving down emissions and addressing environmental inequity are met. How can we build on this work and ensure further progress?

First, we must continue the push for rapid and significant reductions in the use of fossil fuels and their associated polluting emissions. The overwhelming consensus of the world’s scientists is that we are already experiencing significant fossil fuel-driven climate change impacts that disproportionately affect the most vulnerable people. Addressing this crisis requires accelerated society-wide change. This transition in all aspects of our economy must come at the local, state, federal and global level by shifting our priorities across regulation, policy, business and supply chains. Each of us has a role to play in demanding action and sustaining the political pressure necessary to drive change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Second, we must deepen investments, both private and public, in ways that enhance the resilience and well-being of communities most heavily impacted by climate change and environmental injustice, many of which have historically been ignored and experienced systemic racism perpetuated by governments and the mainstream environmental movement. We have an ever-shrinking window to make significant investments in programs and infrastructure that will reduce the harm from floods, fires, droughts, coastal storms, extreme heat and air and water pollution. These investments represent a huge opportunity for rural, tribal and urban communities across Washington to show that robust climate action can build the sustainable and resilient economy needed for our state and country to thrive. To get there we must work to build coalitions and partnerships across race, issue and sector to ensure multigenerational investments in nature and human well-being.

After two very challenging years, the personal meaning of Earth Day feels more important than ever. Here in the Pacific Northwest, we are surrounded by spectacular lands and waters, brought to life by whales, elk, salmon, eagles and bears. We honor the ongoing stewardship by tribal communities since time immemorial. We celebrate the way nature — from urban parks to glaciated volcanoes to nourishing estuaries — sustains us, inspires us and renews us. And we recommit to our shared future and to each other, here on Earth, our home.