In a CNN interview the other night, former-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie observed that the lineup of authoritarian countries giving aid to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine makes that conflict a proxy war between the world’s democracies and the world’s dictatorships.

That is one of the smartest and truest things any of this season’s crop of Republican presidential aspirants has had to say (and saying smart and true things is a big detriment in Christie’s quest to win over the many GOP voters who have shown with their electoral choices that they prefer ignorance and lies).

Russia is getting drones from Iran. Soon, North Korea may start restocking Russia’s dwindling stockpile of armaments. And, in the background, the Russians are receiving support in various forms from the Chinese and the Saudis.

And, of course, Russia has the comfort of knowing that the MAGA wing of the Republican Party wants to end aid to Ukraine. Far from being interested in what is smart and true, this is the wing of the GOP that believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen and that Jewish space lasers and a dead Venezuelan dictator may have had something to do with it. They also think that Hunter Biden is a bigger threat to America than Vladimir Putin and, in fact, some of these folks see Putin as a champion of White Christian civilization, rather than the ruthless kleptocratic tyrant that he is.

When she isn’t busy trying to impeach President Joe Biden or giving speeches to neo-fascist gatherings, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is demanding an end to U.S. aid to Ukraine. She is among the most vociferous pro-Russia members of Congress, but she is hardly alone. And, among the GOP presidential contenders, only Christie and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley have expressed their loud and clear support for Ukraine. If the odds-on favorite to be the nominee, Putin fanboy former President Donald Trump, gets back into the White House, the Ukrainians are doomed.

The question facing Republican voters is this: Do you want to elect a president who supports democracy or dictators?

